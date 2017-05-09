(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Air Force Radio News 9 May 2017 B

    Air Force Radio News 9 May 2017 B

    UNITED STATES

    05.09.2017

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Cory Kuttler 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's story: Airmen from the 301st Airlift Squadron, Travis Air Force Base, California, transported four Bottlenose Dolphins and their handlers from Naval Air Station Key West, Florida, to the U.S. Naval Marine Mammal Program, San Diego.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.09.2017
    Date Posted: 05.09.2017 13:33
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 47831
    Filename: 1705/DOD_104347748.mp3
    Length: 00:00:59
    Year 2017
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 41

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 9 May 2017 B, by A1C Cory Kuttler, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Dolphins
    Travis AFB
    NAS Key West
    NMMP
    AFRN
    301st AS

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT