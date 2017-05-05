(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marines, Sailors conduct a quick response drill on Okinawa

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.05.2017

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Deseree Kamm 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S. Marines and Sailors take part in an alert contingency Marine Air-ground Task Force (ACM) drill to prepare for future operations and exercises on Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, May 5, 2017. The ACM must be prepared to respond within 24 hours to crisis throughout the Asia-Pacific region.

    Date Taken: 05.05.2017
    Date Posted: 05.08.2017 20:24
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines, Sailors conduct a quick response drill on Okinawa, by LCpl Deseree Kamm, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

