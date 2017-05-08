(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 8 May 2017 A

    UNITED STATES

    05.08.2017

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Cory Kuttler 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's stories: Air Force Chief of Staff, General David Goldfein posts about the 5 Air Force core missions on his official Facebook page. Also, the Air Force's unmanned, reusable space plane, the X-37B, landed at NASA's Kennedy Space Center Shuttle Landing Facility.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 8 May 2017 A, by A1C Cory Kuttler, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    CSAF
    NASA
    X-37B
    FB
    AFRN
    General Goldfein
    AF Core Missions

