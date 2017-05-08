(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Air Force Radio News 8 May 2017 B

    Air Force Radio News 8 May 2017 B

    UNITED STATES

    05.08.2017

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Cory Kuttler 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's Story: U.S. Air Force Academy Superintendent, Lieutenant General Michelle Johnson, testified before the House's Military Personnel Subcommittee on The Academy's sexual assault prevention and response programs.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2017
    Date Posted: 05.08.2017 15:51
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 47815
    Filename: 1705/DOD_104340841.mp3
    Length: 00:00:59
    Year 2017
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 52

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 8 May 2017 B, by A1C Cory Kuttler, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    sexual assault
    AF Academy
    Lt Gen Johnson
    AFRN
    House's Military Personnel Subcommittee

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT