Today's Story: U.S. Air Force Academy Superintendent, Lieutenant General Michelle Johnson, testified before the House's Military Personnel Subcommittee on The Academy's sexual assault prevention and response programs.
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2017 15:51
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|47815
|Filename:
|1705/DOD_104340841.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2017
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|52
This work, Air Force Radio News 8 May 2017 B, by A1C Cory Kuttler, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT