U.S. and Slovenian Special forces work together for a safer Europe and The National Guard Innovation Team is looking for experts



SERGEANT LAURA MARTIN, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS



U.S. AMD SLOVENIAN SPECIAL FORCES ARE TRAINING TOGETHER IN SERBIA TO INCREASE THE CAPABILITIES OF THE SERBIAN ANTI-TERRORISM UNIT. U.S. EMBASSY DEFENSE OPS CHIEF LT. COL. COREY SHEA DISCUSSES THE IMPORTANCE OF THE PARTNERSHIP



"THE US AND SERBIAN PARTNERSHIP IS VERY IMPORTANT, NOT JUST TO BOTH THE US AND SERBIA BUT TO THE ENTIRE REGION THERE ARE BLIND ACTORS TRYING TO USE THIS REGION TO BOTH STAGE ATTACKS IN OTHER AREAS OR TO RECRUIT FIGHTERS FOR OPERATIONS IN SYRIA AND IRAQ ."



CHIEF OF THE NATIONAL GUARD BUREAU GEN JOSEPH L. LENGYEL IS LOOKING FOR EXPERTS IN THEIR FIELD REGARDLESS OF RANK FOR THE NEW NATIONAL GUARD INNOVATION TEAM.



"WE ARE SEEKING GUARD SENIOR EXECUTIVES WITH EXPERT LEVEL TALENT IN EVERYTHING FROM CYBER, FINANCE, INFRASTRUCTURE, MANAGEMENT, AGRICULTURE ANALYTICS AND THE LIST GOES ON. THIS PART TIME TEAM WILL APPLY IT’S BEST IDEAS AND EXPERIENCES TO ADDRESS OUR NATIONS DEFENSE CHALLENGES. ."



CHECK OUT THE NATIONAL GUARDS YOUTUBE PAGE FOR HOW TO APPLY.

