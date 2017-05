Soldiers Radio News

SRN050817A- Family Readiness is an important part of Army life and Medics in Korea compete to represent for the expert field medic badge competition.



SERGEANT LAURA MARTIN, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS



FAMILY MEMBERS ARE AN INTEGRAL PART OF OUR MILITARY FORCE. FAMILY READINESS SUPPORT ASSISTANT CARLA MOSSES-ANDERSON DISCUSSES THE NEED FOR THE ARMY FAMILY READINESS PROGRAM



"WHEN IT COMES TO FAMILY READINESS I AM VERY PASSIONATE ABOUT THIS PROGRAM AND WHAT IT'S ABOUT. IT'S NOT JUST DURING A DEPLOYMENT WE SHOULD CARE, WE SHOULD ALWAYS CARE ABOUT OUR FAMILY MEMBERS...SO I LOVE THIS POSITION I LOVE WHAT I AM ABLE TO DO WITH THE FAMILIES AND THE COMMAND AND I'M JUST HAPPY TO GROW IT FORWARD."



35TH AIR DEFENSE ARTILLERY BRIGADE SURGEON CAPTAIN LAUREN VASTA EXPLAINS

WHAT THE MEDICS IN KOREA HAD TO GO THROUGH FOR THEIR EXPERT FIELD MEDICAL BADGE COMPETITION.



"TODAY WE BROUGHT OUR MEDICS OUT TO COME OUT AND DO TWO COMBAT TRAUMA LANES THAT INVOLVE TRIAGE, MEDICAL MANAGEMENT, CARE UNDER FIRE, TACTICAL MOVEMENT, DECONTAMINATION AND CBRN TO SHOW HOW STRONG THEY ARE AS MEDICS.."



THANKS FOR LISTENING TO SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.