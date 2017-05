Soldiers Radio News

A team of Cavalry Scouts from the 1st Armor Division took home top honors at the Gainey Cup competition on Fort Benning, GA and sister Soldiers from the Ohio Army National Guard are deploying together.



SERGEANT AUDREY SANTANA, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS



A SIX-SOLDIER TEAM WITH THE 1ST ARMOR DIVISION TOOK HOME THE TITLE OF BEST SCOUT SQUAD IN THE ARMY AFTER WINNING TOP HONORS AT THE GAINEY CUP COMPETITION HELD ON FORT BENNING IN GEORGIA. COMMAND SERGEANT MAJOR WILLIAM GAINEY SHARES THE IMPORTANCE OF THE EVENT.



"IF YOU ARE AN INDIVIDUAL, YOU'RE IN THE WRONG COMPETITION AND YOU BETTER NOT CROSS THIS LINE BY YOURSELF AND LIFE IS ALL ABOUT TOGETHER."



SOLDIERS FROM THE OHIO NATIONAL GUARD'S 371ST SUSTAINMENT BRIGADE ARE DEPLOYING OVERSEAS IN SUPPORT OF OPERATIONS IN SOUTHWEST ASIA. SPECIALIST MICHELLE HILDAGO IS LOOKING FORWARD TO THE DEPLOYMENT FOR ONE UNIQUE REASON.



"THIS DEPLOYMENT IS VERY SPECIAL TO ME BECAUSE IT'S MY FIRST DEPLOYMENT AND I'M WITH MY TWIN SISTER, SO IT'S GONNA BE FULL OF NEW EXPERIENCES AND NEW LEARING OPPORTUNITIES."



FOR MORE ON THE HILDALGO SISTERS GO TO THE OHIO NATIONAL GUARD YOUTUBE CHANNEL. THAT'S YOUR SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.