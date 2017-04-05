(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    05.04.2017

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Savannah Mosby 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Lance Corporal Savannah Mosby with your Marine Minute.

    The U.S. Marine Corps and Navy completed Ship-to-Shore Maneuver Exploration and Experimentation Advanced Naval Technology Exercise 2017 this month at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California. The Marines and sailors were able to test over 50 new technologies, all are capable of swarming unmanned surface vessels to self-driving amphibious assault vehicles. Commadant of the Marine Corps Gen. Robert Neller says:
    "The world has changed our advisaries getting capability and we don't want a fair fight. So we're always looking for an edge, cause I don't wanna put you or any other Marine in a fair fight. So we're looking for those things that can make us better."
    Also in the Corps,
    U.S. Marines and the Philippine military will begin exercise Balikatan 2017 in the Philippines May 8th, to conduct humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, counterterrorism, and other combined military operations.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines.mil.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by LCpl Savannah Mosby, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

