Today's stories: After 51 years, Air Force Captain Robert Barnett is laid to rest with full military honors. Also, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, practiced new life saving techniques during an active shooter exercise.
05.03.2017
05.03.2017
Newscasts
This work, Air Force Radio News 03 May 2017 B, by A1C Jasmine Vanderheyden, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
