(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Air Force Radio News 01 MAY 2017 A

    Air Force Radio News 01 MAY 2017 A

    UNITED STATES

    05.01.2017

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Robert Kingery 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Todays stories two F-35A Lighting 2 aircraft arrived in Bulgaria from RAF Lakenheath, England continuing its first European deployment, Also the MQ-9 Reaper was showcased at the 2017 Gulf Coast Salute Open House and Air Show last week at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2017
    Date Posted: 05.01.2017 14:36
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 47738
    Filename: 1705/DOD_104315069.mp3
    Length: 00:00:57
    Year 2016
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 01 MAY 2017 A, by SSgt Robert Kingery, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    MQ-9 Reaper
    USAFR
    Florida
    USAF
    Tyndall
    F-35 Lighting 2
    Gulf Coast Salute and Open House 2017

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT