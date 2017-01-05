Todays stories two F-35A Lighting 2 aircraft arrived in Bulgaria from RAF Lakenheath, England continuing its first European deployment, Also the MQ-9 Reaper was showcased at the 2017 Gulf Coast Salute Open House and Air Show last week at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida.
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2017 14:36
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|47738
|Filename:
|1705/DOD_104315069.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:57
|Year
|2016
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Air Force Radio News 01 MAY 2017 A, by SSgt Robert Kingery, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
