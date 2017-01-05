(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    05.01.2017

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Troy Saunders 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Lance Corporal Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.

    Two Marines who died while protecting others during a 2015 terrorist-shooting-rampage in Chattanooga, Tennessee, will receive the highest award for acts of non-combat heroism. Gunnery Sergeant Thomas Sullivan and Staff Sergeant David Wyatt will be posthumously awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Medal during a ceremony in Chattanooga on May 7th. Sullivan and Wyatt were two of the five troops killed July 16th, 2015, when a terrorist fired on a Marine recruiting and Navy Reserve Center.

    Also in the Corps,
    Marines with 2nd Marine Logistics Group completed their annual Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear training on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, April 26th.

    Also in the news,
    Retired Marine Colonel, Julia Hamblet, passed away April 17th at the age of 100. Hamblet was instrumental in integrating women into the regular Marine Corps during the late 1940’s and became the longest-serving director of the women’s branch of the Marines.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines.mil.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by LCpl Troy Saunders, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

