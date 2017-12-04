Air Support for African Lion 17

The U.S. Air Force's involvement in African Lion 17 exercise offers several joint training opportunities so U.S. military branches and Moroccan forces can see what Airpower brings to the joint fight.
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2017 09:10
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|47734
|Filename:
|1705/DOD_104314441.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:55
|Year
|2017
|Location:
|MA
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
