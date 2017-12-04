(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Support for African Lion 17

    MOROCCO

    04.12.2017

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Emma Mayen 

    Defense Media Activity

    The U.S. Air Force's involvement in African Lion 17 exercise offers several joint training opportunities so U.S. military branches and Moroccan forces can see what Airpower brings to the joint fight.

