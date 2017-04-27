Air Force Radio News A 27 April 17

Today's stories: Two Explosive Ordnance Disposal Airmen make history as the first EOD Airmen to graduate the U.S. Army's Air Assault School in Kuwait; also, the "Hack the Air Force" event opens on May 15th, 2017.
