Today's stories: Airmen from Florida and Louisiana's Air National Guard head to Bulgaria for a theater security package, Thracian Eagle. Also, Course 15 will be phased out and replaced with the new Non-commissioned Distance Learning Course starting May 31st, 2017.
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2017
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2017 16:02
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|47701
|Filename:
|1704/DOD_104307454.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2016
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Air Force Radio News B 27 April 17, by SSgt Jevon Smith, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT