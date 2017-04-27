(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News B 27 April 17

    UNITED STATES

    04.27.2017

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Jevon Smith 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's stories: Airmen from Florida and Louisiana's Air National Guard head to Bulgaria for a theater security package, Thracian Eagle. Also, Course 15 will be phased out and replaced with the new Non-commissioned Distance Learning Course starting May 31st, 2017.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2017
    Date Posted: 04.27.2017 16:02
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News B 27 April 17, by SSgt Jevon Smith, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    ANG
    TSP
    Thracian Eagle
    AFRN
    Course 15
    NCODLC

