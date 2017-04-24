(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    African Lion 17: HCA Radio

    MOROCCO

    04.24.2017

    Audio by Staff Sgt. John Archiquette 

    American Forces Network Europe

    While American and Moroccan military forces train during exercise African Lion 2017, American Airmen are making a real-world impact. TSgt Danielle Dao explains how these medics from the Utah Air National Guard are providing care for thousands of civilians in remote areas .

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, African Lion 17: HCA Radio, by SSgt John Archiquette, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

