While American and Moroccan military forces train during exercise African Lion 2017, American Airmen are making a real-world impact. TSgt Danielle Dao explains how these medics from the Utah Air National Guard are providing care for thousands of civilians in remote areas .
This work, African Lion 17: HCA Radio, by SSgt John Archiquette, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
