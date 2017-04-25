(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 25 April 2017 B

    UNITED STATES

    04.25.2017

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Robert Kingery 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's stories: The first three non-commissioned officers in the Enlisted Pilot Initial Class will be completing the undergraduate remotely piloted aircraft training May 5th. Also, F-35 A aircraft are participating in their first training deployment to Amari Air Base, Estonia.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2017
    Date Posted: 04.25.2017 16:22
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 47671
    Filename: 1704/DOD_104301439.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 25 April 2017 B, by SSgt Robert Kingery, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

