ROTC Cadets conduct joint Field Training and Vice President Pence visits Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam



SERGEANT LAURA MARTIN, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS



ROTC CADETS FROM ARIZONA AND NEW MEXICO UNIVERSITIES CAME TOGETHER TO CONDUCT JOINT FIELD TRAINING EXERCISES AT THE CAMP NAVAJO TRAINING CENTER IN ARIZONA. CADET ZACHARIAH RASMUSSEN SAYS IT WAS A GREAT WAY TO DEVELOP THEIR LEADERSHIP SKILLS.



"TRAINING LIKE THIS IS REALLY GOOD BECAUSE IT GIVES ME EXPERIENCE OF BEING IN THE FIELD AND INTERACTING WITH PEERS AS WELL AS CADRE MEMBERS, IT KINDA BUILDS CONFIDENCE AND REALLY HELPS GIVE ME AN IDEA OF WHAT IT'S GONNA BE LIKE IN THE ARMY."



VICE PRESIDENT MIKE PENCE STOPPED AT JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM HAWAII TO SPEAK TO SERVICEMEMBERS ABOUT THE SUPPORT THEY CAN EXPECT FROM THE WHITE HOUSE



“IN THESE UNCERTAIN TIMES WERE GOING TO GIVE OUR SOLDIERS SAILORS AIRMEN MARINES AND COAST GUARD THE RESOURCES YOU NEED TO ACCOMPLISH YOUR MISSION FOR THE AMERICAN PEOPLE”



