Today's stories: Hundreds of firefighting aircrew completed an annual training in preparation for fire season this summer. Also, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, won the 2017 Secretary of Defense Environmental Award for Sustainability.
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2017
|Date Posted:
|04.25.2017 16:22
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|47663
|Filename:
|1704/DOD_104301389.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2016
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|10
This work, Air Force Radio News 25 April 2017 A, by A1C Jasmine Vanderheyden, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT