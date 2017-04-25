(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Air Force Radio News 25 April 2017 A

    Air Force Radio News 25 April 2017 A

    UNITED STATES

    04.25.2017

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Jasmine Vanderheyden 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's stories: Hundreds of firefighting aircrew completed an annual training in preparation for fire season this summer. Also, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, won the 2017 Secretary of Defense Environmental Award for Sustainability.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2017
    Date Posted: 04.25.2017 16:22
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 47663
    Filename: 1704/DOD_104301389.mp3
    Length: 00:00:59
    Year 2016
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 10

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 25 April 2017 A, by A1C Jasmine Vanderheyden, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Firefighting
    C-130
    Eglin AFB
    MAFFS
    Modular Airborne Fire Fighting System
    Fire Retardant
    AFRN
    2017 Secretary of Defense Environmental Award for Sustainability

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT