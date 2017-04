Soldiers Radio News

SRN042417B- Multi-National live fire exercise in Hungry and The Defense Secretary travels to Jerusalem.



SERGEANT LAURA MARTIN, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS



THE 4/10 CAVALRY REGIMENT TRAVELED TO HUNGRY TO PARTICIPATE IN A COMBINED LIVE FIRE EXERCISE WITH THE HUNGARIAN ARMY. 4/10COMMANDER CAPTAIN ERIC RUFF EXPLAINS HIS MISSION

.

"OUR MISSION HERE IS TO PROVIDE REASSURANCE TO OUR NATO ALLIES AND TO WORK WITH THEM AND I DON'T THINK THAT COULD BE ENCAPSULATED BETTER THAN THIS EVENT HERE TODAY, AND I HAVE 100% CONFIDENCE IN OUR ABILITY TO SYNCHRONIZE COMBINED ARMS "



DEFENSE SECRETARY JIM MATTIS TRAVELED TO JERUSALEM TO MEET WITH THE ISRAELI PRIME MINISTER AND DISCUSS OUR PARTNERSHIP AND THE CURRENT THREATS THEY ARE FACING.



"ITS IMPORTANT THAT WE REMIND OURSELVES THAT IF GOOD PEOPLE DON'T BAND TOGETHER, THAN BAD PEOPLE CAN DO A LOT OF DAMAGE IN THIS WORLD. AND WERE COMMITTED TO STOPPING THAT, AND DOING WHATEVER IT TAKES TO PASS ON PEACE AND FREEDOM TO THE NEXT GENERATION."



VISIT THE U-S ARMY YOUTUBE CHANNEL FOR OUR LATEST EPISODE OF SITREP ALL ABOUT RE-ENLISTING. THANKS FOR LISTENING TO SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.