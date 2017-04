Soldiers Radio News

SRN042417A- Soldiers in Texas re-enact battles to share history and Typhoon season in Japan is almost here



SERGEANT LAURA MARTIN, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS



THE TEXAS NATIONAL GUARD IS TEAMING UP WITH VETERANS TO RE-ENACT BATTLES TO DEMONSTRATE THE SACRIFICES MADE DURING WW2. ARMY VETERAN RANDY LARSON FEELS PRIDE SHOWCASING THE TEXAS MILITARY HISTORY.



“DUTY, HONOR, AND LOYALTY, WE FEEL THAT WHEN WE PUT THESE UNIFORMS ON. IT GIVES US A DIFFERENT PERSPECTIVE. WERE GLAD AND PROUD TO BE A TEXAN AND PROUD TO BE ABLE TO PUT THE UNIFORM ON AND BE ABLE TO DO THE LIVING HISTORY FOR OTHER TEXANS"



JUNE 1ST MARKS THE BEGINNING OF TYPHOON SEASON FOR SOLDIERS STATIONED IN JAPAN. SERGEANT MAJOR LEE BONNER EXPLAINS HOW IT’S AN OPPORTUNITY FOR THE SERVICES TO JOIN TOGETHER.



“WE HAVE ARMY, NAVY, AIRFORCE, MARINES, ALL LIVING TOGETHER, WE ALL SHARE IT, WERE ALL APART OF IT. AND AGAIN THERE’S ANOTHER THING THAT BRINGS OUR COMMUNITIES TOGETHER. "



VISIT THE U-S ARMY YOUTUBE CHANNEL FOR OUR LATEST EPISODE OF SITREP ANSWERING ALL YOUR RE-ENLISTMENT QUESTIONS. THANKS FOR LISTENING TO SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.