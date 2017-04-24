Today's stories: A KC-135 aircraft out of Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, made history after being the first to fuel a Navy P-8A Poseidon aircraft over the Atlantic Ocean. Also, U.S Air Force Colonel Jack Fischer arrived at the International Space Station Thursday morning.
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2017
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2017 13:36
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|47644
|Filename:
|1704/DOD_104297485.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2016
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|32
This work, Air Force Radio News 24 April 2017 B, by A1C Jasmine Vanderheyden, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT