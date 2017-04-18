(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Missouri River Basin Water Management

    Missouri River Basin Water Management

    NE, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2017

    Audio by Eileen Williamson 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Northwestern Division

    April 18 Spring Public Meeting. Due to fog, the Pierre, SD, public meeting was rescheduled and held as a webinar on April 18. This is an audio recording of that meeting. The meetings provide current basin conditions and plans for operating the reservoir system in 2017, followed by a question and answer session.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Missouri River Basin Water Management, by Eileen Williamson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Missouri River Water Management
    MRWM

