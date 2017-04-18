April 18 Spring Public Meeting. Due to fog, the Pierre, SD, public meeting was rescheduled and held as a webinar on April 18. This is an audio recording of that meeting. The meetings provide current basin conditions and plans for operating the reservoir system in 2017, followed by a question and answer session.
This work, Missouri River Basin Water Management, by Eileen Williamson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
