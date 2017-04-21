(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Senior Enlisted Interview

    UNITED STATES

    04.21.2017

    Audio by Sgt. Jack Gnosca 

    American Forces Network Okinawa

    Suggested Lead:
    OKINAWA IS A UNIQUE PLACE FOR SERVICE MEMBERS. THE JOINT BRANCH ENVIRONMENT PRESENTS OPPORTUNITIES AND CHALLENGES TO OVERCOME EVERYDAY. THE SENIOR ENLISTED LEADERS OF OKINAWA SPEAK ON MATTERS RELEVANT TO ALL SERVICES.

    Suggested Tag:
    THIS WAS SERGEANT MAJOR BONAR’S LAST TIME ON WAVE EIGHTY NINE.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2017
    Date Posted: 04.23.2017 20:45
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 47629
    Filename: 1704/DOD_104296249.mp3
    Length: 00:01:26
    Year 2017
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Senior Enlisted Interview, by Sgt Jack Gnosca, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Interview
    Typhoon
    Sergeant Major
    AFN Okinawa
    SEL
