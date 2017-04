Soldiers Radio News

SRN042017A- California National Guard helps with flooding and Sergeant Major Of The Army visits Latvia



SERGEANT LAURA MARTIN, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS



SOLDIERS FROM THE CALIFORNIA NATIONAL GUARD GOT TO TEST THEIR SKILLS AFTER RECENT FLOODING LEFT CALIFORNIA IN A STATE OF EMERGENCY. NATIONAL GUARD CIVIL SUPPORT OPERATIONS NCO STAFF SERGEANT JUSTIN MCCAULEY TALKS ABOUT THE TEAMWORK HE SAW FIRSTHAND



"EVERYONE JUST DOVE IN HEAD FIRST AND WAS WILLING TO HELP, WILLING TO FIGHT, WILLING TO WORK THE LONG HOURS. NO ONE WAS REALLY TRYING TO NOT STEP INTO IT EVERYONE WANTED A PIECE OF THE ACTION WE ARE THE NATIONAL GUARD ALWAYS READY AND ALWAYS THERE."



SERGEANT MAJOR OF THE ARMY DANIEL DAILEY VISITED SOLDIERS DEPLOYED TO ADAZI LATVIA DURING OPERATION ATLANTIC RESOLVE. 1-68TH ARMOR REGIMENT TRUCK COMMANDER CORPORAL NICHOLAS HODGES WAS IMPRESSED WITH THE WAY SGMA LIFTED THE SOLDIERS SPIRITS.



" I THINK IT WENT GREAT...A LITTLE BIT DIFFERENT THAN WHAT I EXPECTED, CAUSE BEING SERGEANT MAJOR OF THE ARMY YOU WOULD THINK HE’D BE A LITTLE BIT MORE STERN OR HE WOULDN’T BE AS RELAXED AS HE WAS, BUT HE WAS JUST LIKE EVERYONE ELSE WAS HE JUST HAS A HIGHER POSITION ."



