    Air Force Radio News 20 April 2017 A

    UNITED STATES

    04.20.2017

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Jasmine Vanderheyden 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's stories: Keesler Medical Center became the first Air Force hospital to implant the world's smallest pacemaker. Also, Hundreds of Airmen return home after a six month deployment in support of Operation Inherent Resolve.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 20 April 2017 A, by A1C Jasmine Vanderheyden, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

