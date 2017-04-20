Air Force Radio News 20 April 2017 B

Today's stories: The National Museum of the United States Air Force paid tribute to the 75th anniversary of the Doolittle Tokyo Raid. Also, Air Force Special Operations Squadron at Hurlburt Field, Florida celebrated 50 years of Contemporary Irregular Warfare Courses.
