The Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Robert Neller, has ordered that social media conduct training be delivered by small-unit leaders in order to reduce computer-based training and increase the effectiveness of behavioral training programs. Although social media is part of entry-level training, it will now be a standalone annual-training requirement, along with six other annual training courses, to be conducted by small unit leaders beginning May 1st.



In the Pacific,

Republic of Korea Marines are currently hosting U.S. Marines with 3rd Marine Division, as part of the Korea Marine Exercise Program 17-6. The goal of the program is to increase the comradery and cohesion between the two nation’s Marines at a tactical level in order to enhance their combined warfighting capabilities. Hotel Company 1st Sgt. Jesse Dorsey, spoke on the experience of the program:



“To train together and to train with the host nation, and to build that bond and that relationship here in Korea. That is the most greatest experience of them all, that we can share this experience together.”



