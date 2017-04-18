Marine Minute

I'm Lance Corporal Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.



Approximately 12-hundred U.S. Marines began arriving in Australia's tropical north on April 18th for a six-month deployment where they will conduct exercises with Australian and Chinese forces. The deployment is part of a 25-year annual program started in 2011 to increase stability and offer a strong presence in the Indo-Pacific region.



Also in the Corps,

Marines with 2nd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, conducted a Marine Expeditionary Unit Exercise (MEUEX) at East Tactical Airfield, Arizona, April 14th. The exercise is in support of the Weapons and Tactics Instructor course.



Also in the news,

Retired Marine Staff Sergeant Jose Luis Sanchez, who lost the lower part of his left leg after stepping on an IED in Afghanistan in 2011, inspired the nation after he finished the 2017 Boston Marathon, April 17th. Sanchez ran the 26.2 mile race on a prosthetic leg while carrying a large American flag, and has also ran in the Marine Corps Marathon.



That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines.mil.