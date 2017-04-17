Today's stories: 24 Airmen earned the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge at Fort Campbell, KY. Also, a new terminal at Hurlburt Field, FL becomes the first Special Operations Logistics Readiness Squadron to become a Space-Available support base.
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2017
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2017 14:29
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|47554
|Filename:
|1704/DOD_104283010.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2016
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Air Force Radio News B 17 April 17, by SSgt Jevon Smith, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT