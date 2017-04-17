(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News B 17 April 17

    UNITED STATES

    04.17.2017

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Jevon Smith 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's stories: 24 Airmen earned the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge at Fort Campbell, KY. Also, a new terminal at Hurlburt Field, FL becomes the first Special Operations Logistics Readiness Squadron to become a Space-Available support base.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News B 17 April 17, by SSgt Jevon Smith, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Fort Campbell
    Space-A
    AFRN
    19th ASO

