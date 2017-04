Soldiers Radio News

SERGEANT LAURA MARTIN, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS



BECOMING AN NCO CAN BE ONE OF THE BIGGEST MOMENTS IN A SOLDIERS CAREER. 643RD ENGINEER COMPANY SGT PAUL MPANDE DESCRIBES WHAT IF FELT LIKE TO BE INDUCTED INTO THE NCO CORP.



" I FEEL DEFINITELY A SENSE OF BELONGING AND BECOMING LEGITIMATE NCO BECAUSE I'VE GONE THROUGH THE INDUCTION PROCESS. IT FEELS GOOD TO BE REMINDED THAT THIS IS THE MOST IMPORTANT JOB IN THE ARMY BECAUSE WERE THE ONES THAT TRAIN SOLDIERS "



A SELECTED GROUP OF SOLDIERS ARE FINDING THEMSELVES IN A NEW COMBINED NATO UNIT ENHANCED FORWARD BATTEGROUP-POLAND. COMMANDER OF THE NEW JOINT NATO GROUP LTC STEVEN GVENTER EXPLAINS WHY THE UNIT WAS FORMED.



" WHAT WE REALLY WANT TO BE ABLE DO IS JUST BECOME ONE WHERE ARE ALLIES ALL WORK TOGETHER WITH THE SAME COMMON GOAL ...TRAIN WITH THEM WORK WITH THEM AND BE PREPARED TO FIGHT WITH THEM IF WE HAD TO. "



VISIT THE U-S ARMY YOUTUBE CHANNEL FOR OUR LATEST EPISODE OF SITREP ALL ABOUT REENLISTING. THANKS FOR LISTENING TO YOUR SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS