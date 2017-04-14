(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Air Force Radio News A 14 April 17

    Air Force Radio News A 14 April 17

    UNITED STATES

    04.14.2017

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Jevon Smith 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's stories: CSAF General David Goldfein talks about Air Force readiness at the Heritage Foundation in Washington, D.C. Also, 30 Airmen from Shaw Air Force Base, South Caroline participate in the Army Warfighter Exercise 17-4 last week.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2017
    Date Posted: 04.14.2017 11:48
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 47529
    Filename: 1704/DOD_104278920.mp3
    Length: 00:00:59
    Year 2016
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News A 14 April 17, by SSgt Jevon Smith, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    CSAF
    AFRN
    Warfighter Exercise 17-4

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT