Today's stories: CSAF General David Goldfein talks about Air Force readiness at the Heritage Foundation in Washington, D.C. Also, 30 Airmen from Shaw Air Force Base, South Caroline participate in the Army Warfighter Exercise 17-4 last week.
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2017
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2017 11:48
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|47529
|Filename:
|1704/DOD_104278920.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2016
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Air Force Radio News A 14 April 17, by SSgt Jevon Smith, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT