Prince Charles visits Soldiers at the Center of Excellence for Stability Police Units and spokesman for Operation Inherent Resolve, Col. John Dorrian, discusses the effort to defeat the Islamic State of Syria.



SERGEANT AUDREY SANTANA, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS



PRINCE CHARLES VISITED THE SOLDIERS AT THE CENTER OF EXCELLENCE FOR STABILITY POLICE UNITS IN VICENZA ITALY. DEPUTY COMMANDANT, COLONAL DARIUS GALLEGOS EXPLAINS WHY THE CENTER IS SO IMPORTANT.



"WHETHER IT'S THE UNITED NATIONS, NATO, OR WHETHER IT'S OUR EUROPEAN UNION PARTNERS WE TRAIN CIVILIAN POLICE AND THAT IS TO ENSURE WHERE THERE ARE NEAR FAILING STATES THERE'S STABILITY IN THOSE AREAS."



OPERATION INHERENT RESOLVE SPOKESMAN COLONAL JOHN DORRIAN BRIEFED REPORTERS AT THE PENTAGON TO DISCUSS THE EFFORT TO DEFEAT THE ISLAMIC STATE OF SYRIA.



"THE SYRIAN DEMOCRATIC FORCES AND THEIR SYRIAN ARAB COALITION CONTINUE ADVANCING AS THEY FURTHER ISOLATE ROCCA CITY. IN THE LAST 24 HOURS THEY'VE CLEARD 11 SQUARE KILOMETERS WHERE THE ENEMY REMAINS COMPLETELY ISOLATED."



