Kuwait hosted their first-ever air assault course and all branches of the military came together in South Korea for Operation Pacific Reach.



SERGEANT AUDREY SANTANA, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS



THE FIRST EVER AIR ASSAULT COURSE IN KUWAIT BEGAN WITH DAY ZERO AT CAMP BUEHRING WHERE SOLDIERS EXPERIENCED GRUELING EVENTS. SPECIALIST JOHN EGG-EASY SAYS THE PAIN WAS WORTH IT.



"THE OBSTACLE COURSE WAS RIGOROUS AND CHALLENGING. THE EXERCISES IN BETWEEN MADE SURE THAT YOU WEREN'T A HUNDRED PERCENT RESTED SO IT MAKES IT MORE CHALLENGING FOR EVERYBODY."



SOLDIERS, SAILORS, AIRMEN AND MARINES CAME TOGETHER IN SOUTH KOREA FOR THE COMBINED EXERCISE, OPERATION PACIFIC REACH. LIEUTENANT COLONEL NATASHA JONES, COMMANDER 10TH TRANSPORATION BATTALION SHARES THE PURPOSE OF THEIR PRESENCE.



"OPERATION PACIFIC REACH IS A BILATERAL TRAINING EVENT FOCUSED ON ENHANCING BOTH JOINT AND COMBINED OPERATIONS WHILE BOLSTERING THE BOTH ROK AND U-S ALLIANCE."



THAT'S YOUR SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.