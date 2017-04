Soldiers Radio News

SRN041017B-US Army Japan Soldiers sharpen their skills and Acting Secretary of the Army reflects on our entry into World War 1.



SERGEANT LAURA MARTIN, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.



US ARMY JAPAN SOLDIERS TRAVELED TO CAMP FUJI TO SHARPEN THEIR SKILLS DURING A MASS TRAINING EXERCISE. IST CORP OPERATIONS OFFICER CAPTAIN ANDREW PINGREY

TELLS US WHY THIS TRAINING MATTERS.



"THIS TYPE OF TRAINING FOCUSES ON OUR CORE SOLDIER TASKS, THE THINGS WE DON'T ALWAYS GET TO DO ESPECIALLY IN JAPAN.”



ACTING SECRETARY OF THE ARMY ROBERT M SPEAR SPOKE AT THE CENTENNIAL COMMEMORATION OF AMERICAS ENTRY INTO WORLD WAR 1 AT THE NATIONAL WORLD WAR 1 MUSEUM IN KANSAS CITY, MO



"AS WE REFLECT ON THE FIRST WORLD WAR AND ITS LESSONS I THINK OF THE MANY WAYS IN WHICH OUR MODERN ARMY WAS CREATED IN THIS CONFLICT. IT WAS THE FIRST WAR ALONGSIDE MANY OF OUR NOW TRADITIONAL ALLIES. AND WOULD NEVER FIGHT ALONE AGAIN. WE NEED IT THEN AND WE NEED IT NOW."



VISIT THE U-S ARMY YOUTUBE CHANNEL FOR OUR LATEST EPISODE OF SITREP ALL ABOUT REENLISTING. THANKS FOR LISTENING TO YOUR SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.