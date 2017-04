Soldiers Radio News

SRN041017A-Army Chief of Staff General Mark A. milley speaks at the centennial of Americas involvement in World War 1 and Army Apache Helicopters are getting an upgrade



SERGEANT LAURA MARTIN, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.



ARMY CHIEF OF STAFF GENERAL MARK A. MILLEY SPOKE ABOUT DEDICATION AT A CEREMONY COMMEMORATING THE CENTENNIAL OF AMERICAS INVOLVEMENT IN WORLD WAR 1



"ARMIES DON'T FIGHT WARS NEITHER DO NAVIES, OR AIR FORCES OR MARINES. NATIONS FIGHT WARS, AND THAT’S AN IMPORTANT POINT TO REMEMBER. IT TAKES THE ENTIRE COMMITMENT OF THE ENTIRE NATION TO FIGHT A WAR REQUIRING THE EFFORT AND THE SACRIFICE OF ALL AMERICANS.”



THE SOUTH CAROLINA NATIONAL GUARD HAS BEEN CHOSEN TO TEST A NEW BLADE FOLD KIT ON THE AH-64 APACHE HELICOPTER. 1ST / 151ST ATTACK RECONNAISSANCE BATTALION APACHE CREW CHIEF SGT ROBERT CHURCH EXPLAINS THE UPGRADE.



"THE NEW KITS REALLY SIMPLE, IT'S ACTUALLY A LOT MORE SIMPLE THAN THE OLD KIT WAS. YOU DON'T HAVE TO HAVE ANY ADDITIONAL EQUIPMENT ONLY THING YOU REALLY NEED IS THE KIT AND A HAMMER. YOU JUST UNDO IT AND PUT THE BLADES ON AND ROLL OUT."



VISIT THE U-S ARMY YOUTUBE CHANNEL FOR OUR LATEST EPISODE OF SITREP ALL ABOUT RE-ENLISTING. THANKS FOR LISTENING TO YOUR SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.