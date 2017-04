Soldiers Radio News

SRN040717B- Exercise Marlinspike 2 brings agencies together and Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention month reminds us to protect our fellow Soldiers.



SERGEANT LAURA MARTIN, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.



MORE THAN 30 STATE AND FEDERAL AGENCIES TEAMED UP WITH THE MISSISSIPPI NATIONAL GUARD TO CONDUCT EXERCISE MARLINSPIKE 2, TO PRACTICE REACTING TO A WEAPONS OF MASS DESTRUCTION THREAT. 47TH CIVIL SUPPORT TEAM OPERATIONS OFFICER CAPTAIN HEATH MORGIGNO STRESSES THE IMPORTANCE OF THE EXERCISE.



"THIS EXERCISE IS KIND OF A HUGE FUNCTION CHECK FOR OUR DOMESTIC RESPONSE. A LOT OF THE TRAINING AND LESSONS THAT WE LEARN FROM HERE BECOME STANDARD OPERATING PROCEDURES FOR THE NEXT DISASTER.”



DURING SEXUAL ASSAULT AWARENESS AND PREVENTION MONTH VICTIM ADVOCATE COORDINATOR SSG LEANNA LEDDEN REMINDS US THAT IT TAKES EVERYONE TO PROTECT OUR FELLOW SOLDIERS.



"A SEXUAL ASSAULT CAN SEVERELY IMPACT A UNITS READINESS TO PERFORM ITS MISSION. WE CAN PROTECT OUR MISSION BY ENSURING EVERYONE IS COMMITTED TO ADVANCING AN ENVIRONMENT WHERE SEXIST BEHAVIOR, SEXUAL HARASSMENT, HAZING, BULLYING, AND SEXUAL ASSAULT ARE NOT TOLERATED OR CONDONED. ."



