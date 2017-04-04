Today's stories: Air Force Chief of Staff General David Goldfein visits Hanscom Air Force Base, Massachusetts for the first time. Also, Airmen participate in an aeromedical evacuation exercise, Patriot Delta, at Travis Air Force Base, California.
|Date Taken:
|04.04.2017
|Date Posted:
|04.04.2017 15:40
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|47408
|Filename:
|1704/DOD_104244962.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2016
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Air Force Radio News 04 April 2017 B, by A1C Jasmine Vanderheyden, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
