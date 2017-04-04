(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 04 April 2017 B

    UNITED STATES

    04.04.2017

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Jasmine Vanderheyden 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's stories: Air Force Chief of Staff General David Goldfein visits Hanscom Air Force Base, Massachusetts for the first time. Also, Airmen participate in an aeromedical evacuation exercise, Patriot Delta, at Travis Air Force Base, California.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 04 April 2017 B, by A1C Jasmine Vanderheyden, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    CSAF
    Travis AFB
    Aeromedical Evacuation
    AFRN
    Hansom AFB
    Air Force Chief of Staff General David Goldfien
    Exercise Patriot Delta

    • LEAVE A COMMENT