Today's stories: Major League Baseball Stadiums across the U.S. are playing a special video to celebrate the Air Force's 70th birthday. Also, members from the 560th Flying Training Squadron held a Freedom Flyer Reunion and a POW/MIA Symposium at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas.
|Date Taken:
|04.04.2017
|Date Posted:
|04.04.2017 15:40
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|47405
|Filename:
|1704/DOD_104244959.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2016
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Air Force Radio News 04 April 2017 A, by A1C Jasmine Vanderheyden, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
