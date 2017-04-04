(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 04 April 2017 A

    Air Force Radio News 04 April 2017 A

    UNITED STATES

    04.04.2017

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Jasmine Vanderheyden 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's stories: Major League Baseball Stadiums across the U.S. are playing a special video to celebrate the Air Force's 70th birthday. Also, members from the 560th Flying Training Squadron held a Freedom Flyer Reunion and a POW/MIA Symposium at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.04.2017
    Date Posted: 04.04.2017 15:40
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 47405
    Filename: 1704/DOD_104244959.mp3
    Length: 00:00:59
    Year 2016
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 04 April 2017 A, by A1C Jasmine Vanderheyden, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    POW
    MIA
    MLB
    Major League Baseball
    70th Birthday
    Breaking Barriers
    Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph
    AFRN
    560th Flying Training Squadron
    Freedom Flyer Reunion

