    2017 Guam Joint Women's Leadership Symposium

    GUAM

    03.24.2017

    Audio by Amy Forsythe 

    Defense Media Activity - Guam

    2017 Guam Joint Women’s Leadership Symposium brought 300 service members and DOD civilians together for panel discussions and networking in Tumon Bay, March 24, 2017.
    Military leaders on Guam came together for the third annual Joint Women’s Leadership Symposium March 24. The theme: “Leadership for a New Generation” – in the audience, more than 300 service members and DOD civilians, both men and women looking for inspiration and solutions. Report by Amy Forsythe, Defense Media Activity Guam.

    Date Taken: 03.24.2017
    Date Posted: 04.02.2017 23:07
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 47380
    Filename: 1704/DOD_104235733.mp3
    Length: 00:01:06
    Year 2017
    Genre Blues
    Location: GU
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2017 Guam Joint Women's Leadership Symposium, by Amy Forsythe, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    leaders
    Guam
    Amy Forsythe
    Women’s History Month
    training
    Joint Women’s Leadership Symposium
    DMA Guam

