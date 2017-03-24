2017 Guam Joint Women's Leadership Symposium

2017 Guam Joint Women’s Leadership Symposium brought 300 service members and DOD civilians together for panel discussions and networking in Tumon Bay, March 24, 2017.

Military leaders on Guam came together for the third annual Joint Women’s Leadership Symposium March 24. The theme: “Leadership for a New Generation” – in the audience, more than 300 service members and DOD civilians, both men and women looking for inspiration and solutions. Report by Amy Forsythe, Defense Media Activity Guam.