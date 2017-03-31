Marine Minute

Marines assigned to Black Sea Rotational Force concluded a monthlong, beach assault training-exercise with the support of French marines March 29th. Exercise Joanne d'Arc is an amphibious exercise, hosted by the French Marines, that promotes cooperative security through shared knowledge and tactics. 1st Lt. Ian Lynch, Platoon Commander with 1st Battalion, 2nd Marines, talked about the importance of the joint-service training:



SB1: "There hasn't been a lot of opportunities to conduct amphibious operations with foreign forces, and I think going forward, that building on this exercise we'll be able to do this bigger and better in the future."



Marines with 2nd Transportation Support Battalion, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, conducted parachute-jump-training during Exercise Bold Bronco at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, March 28th. The purpose of the exercise is to train and validate core mission-essential tasks for Marines to potentially be deployed around the world.



