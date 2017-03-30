(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 30 March 2017 B

    UNITED STATES

    03.30.2017

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Cory Kuttler 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's stories:Air Force surgeons performed the Air Force's first robotic surgery at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi. Also, the Air Force Research Laboratory developed new and improved landing zone lighting units to replace older lighting units.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 30 March 2017 B, by A1C Cory Kuttler, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Surgeons
    Keesler AFB
    AFRL
    AFRN
    Robotic Surgery
    Landing Zone Lights

