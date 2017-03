Soldiers Radio News

The Department of the Army announced the 2017 deployment of soldiers from the 1st Armored Division Headquarters out of Fort Bliss, TX and Soldiers participate in a field training exercise in Korea.



SERGEANT AUDREY SANTANA, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS



THE DEPARTMENT OF THE ARMY ANNOUNCED THE SUMMER 2017 DEPLOYMENT OF APPROXIMATELY 400 SOLDIERS FROM THE 1ST ARMORED DIVISION HEADQUARTERS, FROM FORT BLISS, TEXAS, TO IRAQ IN SUPPORT OF OPERATION INHERENT RESOLVE. THE DIVISION HEADQUARTERS WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR MISSION COMMAND OF COALITION TROOPS TRAINING, ADVISING AND ASSISTING IRAQI SECURITY FORCES.



SOLDIERS ON CAMP HUMPHREYS IN KOREA PARTICIPATED IN A FIELD TRAINING EXERCISE THAT INVOLVED CASUALTY EVACUATIONS AND EVEN LIVE SURGERIES. HEALTH READINESS DEPUTY COMMANDER, LIEUTENANT COLONEL DONALD KIMBLER, SAYS THIS IS THE BEST WAY TO PREPARE FOR DEPLOYED EMERGENCY SITUATIONS.



"WE'RE DOING SOME PRETY LARGE ABDOMINAL SURGERIES AND SOME DENTAL PROCEDURES UNDER ANY FORM ANESTHESIA FROM SEDATION TO A SPINAL ANESTHESIA TO A FULL GENERAL ANESTHETIC OUT HERE IN THE FIELD."



THAT'S YOUR SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.