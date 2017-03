Soldiers Radio News

Soldiers from the South Carolina and Georgia National Guard conduct water purification training and Soldiers of Bull Troop, 2D Cavalry Regiment, take part in Allied Spirit VI.



SERGEANT AUDREY SANTANA, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS



IN SUPPORT OF VIGILANT GUARD 17 SOLDIERS FROM THE SOUTH CAROLINA AND GEORGIA NATIONAL GUARDS CONDUCTED WATER PURIFICATION TRAINING. ACCORDING TO SUPPLY SERGEANT, SERGEANT SETH CROSBY, FAILURE IS NOT AN OPTION, EVEN IN A TRAINING ENVIRONMENT.



"NO MATTER WHATEVER KINDA HICCUP WE MAY HAVE WE CONTINUE TO DRIVE ON WITH THE MISSION AND WE DO ADAPT AND OVERCOME, WE DO NOT TAKE NO FOR AN ANSWER, WE ALWAYS SUCCEED."



BULL TROOP FROM SECOND CAVALRY REGIMENT TOOK PART IN A RAPID DEPLOYMENT TO SUPPORT THE MULTINATIONAL EXERCISE ALLIED SPIRIT VI IN HOHENFELS GERMANY. BULL TROOP COMMANDER, CAPTAIN NICHOLAS VANDEBURGH, EXPLAINS THEIR MISSION.



"BASICALLY IT'S A TROOP THAT IS ON CALL TO DEPLOY WITHIN 96 HOURS OF BEING ALERTED OF ANY TYPE OF SITUATION THAT IS OCCURING IN EUROPE."



CHECK OUT OUR LATEST EPISODE OF "SOLDIERS", ON THE U-S ARMY YOUTUBE CHANNEL.

THAT'S YOUR SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.