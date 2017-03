Soldiers Radio News

TRADOC will host a Town Hall on March 30th and U.S. Troops deploy with allies as a part of NATO's enhanced forward presence.



SERGEANT AUDREY SANTANA, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS



ON 30 MARCH 2017 AT 1030 EST, TRADOC WILL HOST THE STATE OF NCO DEVELOPMENTS TOWN HALL. TOPICS OF DISCUSSION WILL INCLUDE NCO 2020 STRATEGY, THE EXPERT ACTION BADGE, OCCUPATIONAL PHYSICAL

ASSESSMENT TEST, AND HOW TO IMPROVE WRITTEN AND ORAL COMMUNICATION SKILLS IN PROFESSIONAL MILITARY EDUCATION. FOR MORE INFORMATION LOOK UP TRADOC ON FACEBOOK AND TWITTER.



AMERICAN TROOPS, ALONG WITH THEIR BRITISH AND ROMANIAN ALLIES, DEPLOYED TO POLAND AS PART OF NATO'S ENHANCED FORWARD PRESENCE. BATTLEGROUP POLAND COMMANDER, LIEUTENANT COLONEL STEVEN GVENTER SAYS THE MISSION WILL ONLY SUCCEED IF EVERYONE IS ON THE SAME PAGE.



"THIS ISN'T JUST THE DEFENSE OF POLAND OR THE DEFENSE OF THE BALTICS THIS IS A DEFENSE OF THE ALLIANCE, YOU KNOW, WE'RE IN THIS TOGETHER AND WE'LL CONTINUE TO DO THIS TOGETHER FOR A LONG TIME."



CHECK OUT OUR LATEST EPISODE OF "SOLDIERS", EMPIRE SHIELD, ON THE U-S ARMY YOUTUBE CHANNEL.

THAT'S YOUR SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.