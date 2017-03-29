Today's stories: Air Force Brigadier General Matthew Isler is leading a credibility assessment following recent reports of civilian casualties in Mosul, Iraq. Also, Airmen from the Delaware Air National Guard deployed to Powidz Air Base, Poland, for a training exercise.
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2017 13:53
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|47341
|Filename:
|1703/DOD_104221621.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2016
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Air Force Radio News 29 March 2017 B, by A1C Jasmine Vanderheyden, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT