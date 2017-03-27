Hey everyone be sure to check out this episode where we talk about smoking and the various state and federal programs available to help smokers quit!
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.28.2017 12:28
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|47333
|Filename:
|1703/DOD_104216747.mp3
|Length:
|00:15:08
|Year
|2016
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|7
This work, The MAINEiac Radio Show Episode XX, by TSgt Andrew Sinclair, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT