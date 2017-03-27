(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    The MAINEiac Radio Show Episode XX

    The MAINEiac Radio Show Episode XX

    UNITED STATES

    03.27.2017

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Sinclair 

    101st Air Refueling Wing

    Hey everyone be sure to check out this episode where we talk about smoking and the various state and federal programs available to help smokers quit!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.27.2017
    Date Posted: 03.28.2017 12:28
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 47333
    Filename: 1703/DOD_104216747.mp3
    Length: 00:15:08
    Year 2016
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 7

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The MAINEiac Radio Show Episode XX, by TSgt Andrew Sinclair, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT