Soldiers Radio News

1-8TH INFANTRY HOSTED THEIR SECOND CHILDREN'S DAY IN ROMANIA. SECOND LIEUTENANT RACHEL BASSETT SAYS THE DAY WAS A SUCCESS BY BRINGING SOLDIERS AND THE LOCAL COMMUNITY TOGETHER.



"THE KIDS WERE REALLY REALLY HAPPY TO BE HERE AND MEET US AND JUST PLAY AND HAVE SOME FUN. WE DRAGGED THEM AROUND ON SOME EVACUATION SKECOS AND THEY HAD A REALLY GOOD TIME."



THE ARMY NOW HAS A TWO-YEAR ENLISTMENT OPTION FOR OVER 90 DIFFERENT MOS'S. THIS OPTION IS AN INCENTIVE FOR CIVILIANS INTERESTED IN JOINING THE ARMY WHO ARE UNSURE ABOUT COMMITTING FOR THREE OR MORE ACTIVE YEARS OF SERVICE. SOLDIERS WHO ARE FOUND ELIGIBLE FOR THE NEW PLAN WILL DO TWO YEARS OF ACTIVE DUTY, FOLLOWED BY TWO YEARS IN THE RESERVE AND THEN FOUR YEARS IN THE INACTIVE READY RESERVE. GO TO ARMY.MIL FOR MORE INFORMATION.,



