Soldiers Radio News

Soldiers attend the Marksmanship Master Trainer Course at Fort Benning, GA and ROK and U.S. Soldiers conduct medical training in Korea.



SERGEANT AUDREY SANTANA, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS



SOLDIERS ARE HONING THEIR SHOOTING SKILLS DURING THE MARKSMANSHIP MASTER TRAINING COURSE AT FORT BENNING GEORGIA. TRAINEE, SERGEANT TRAVIS HEALY, SAYS ONE OF THE BIGGEST CHALLENGES IS RECOIL FROM THE M-4.



"AFTER ONE SHOT YOU HAVE TIME TO SET BACK UP, AFTER 5 SHOTS IT'S GOING UP AND UP AND YOU DON'T HAVE ANY TIME TO CORRECT IT, SO IT'S ALL ABOUT YOUR RECOIL MANAGEMENT."



U-S AND REPUBLIC OF KOREA SOLDIERS ARE USING AIR, ROAD, AND RAIL METHODS TO CONDUCT MEDICAL TRAINING. CHIEF OF OPERATIONS, MAJOR STEPHEN DURYEA, EXPLAINS HOW THIS TRAINING IS VITAL TO THE INTEROPERABILITY OF ROK AND U-S FORCES.



"THE MAIN FOCUS WAS ESTABLISHING A U-S TREATMENT FACILITY WITH A ROK TREATMENT FACILITY AT ONE OF THE ROK AFMC'S WHICH IS THE ARMED FORCES MEDICAL COMMAND HOSPITALS."



CHECK OUT OUR LATEST EPISODE OF "SOLDIERS", EMPIRE SHIELD, ON THE U-S ARMY YOUTUBE CHANNEL.

THAT'S YOUR SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.