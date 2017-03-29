(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Pacific Radio Report for March 29, 2017

    JAPAN

    03.28.2017

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Marc Castaneda 

    American Forces Network Pacific

    Soldiers keep the troops in the fight and Sailors keep USS Bonhomme Richard at sea.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.28.2017
    Date Posted: 03.28.2017 02:26
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 47317
    Filename: 1703/DOD_104215252.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Year 2014
    Genre Blues
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Radio Report for March 29, 2017, by PO2 Marc Castaneda, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    RAS
    Korea
    Troops
    Fuel
    Underway
    USPACOM
    USS
    Bonhomme Richard
    Refuel
    Soldiers
    Sailors
    RMBK
    Haze Grey

