Soldiers Radio News

Soldiers and Veterans gathered in Nierstein, Germany for the Rhine River Crossing Ceremony and U.S. and Estonian Soldiers come together for Exercise Golden Shovel.



SERGEANT AUDREY SANTANA, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS



SOLDIERS AND VETERANS GATHERED IN NIERSTEIN, GERMANY FOR THE RHINE RIVER CROSSING CEREMONY, AN EVENT THAT HIGHLIGHTS WHEN GENERAL GEORGE S. PATTON SNUCK A DIVISION OF HIS U.S. THIRD ARMY ACROSS THE RHINE DURING WORLD WAR TWO. BRIGADIER GENERAL PHILLIP JOLLY SAYS THIS CEREMONY HELPS TO BRING AMERICANS AND GERMANS CLOSER TOGETHER.



"WE BUILT A BRIDGE IN OPPOSITION TO EACH OTHER IN 1945, NOW WE BUILD BRIDGES TOGETHER AND THIS MONUMENT WILL MARK THIS HISTORIC EVENT FOR US TO BUILD UPON FROM HERE."



AS A PART OF OPERATION ATLANTIC RESOLVE, U.S. SOLDIERS CONDUCTED EXERCISE GOLDEN SHOVEL WITH ESTONIAN ALLIES. PLATOON SERGEANT, SERGEANT FIRST CLASS CHRISTOPHER STROKLUND, SAYS THE TRAINING IS MUTUALLY BENEFICIAL.



"WE CAN MESH RIGHT IN WITH THEM, THEY CAN SIT IN THE TRENCH RIGHT NEXT TO US AND WE KNOW EXACTLY WHAT THEY'RE GONNA DO, THEY KNOW WHAT WE'RE GONNA DO AND IT REALLY MAKES US AN EFFECTIVE FIGHTING FORCE TOGETHER."



CHECK OUT OUR LATEST EPISODE OF "SOLDIERS" ON THE U-S ARMY YOUTUBE CHANNEL.

THAT'S YOUR SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.